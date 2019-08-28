Coral Gold Resources (CVE:CLH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CVE:CLH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.39. Coral Gold Resources shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 25,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38.

Coral Gold Resources (CVE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada and California. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

