Contrasting CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) & SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SeaChange International and CalAmp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International 0 1 0 0 2.00 CalAmp 1 2 5 0 2.50

CalAmp has a consensus target price of $19.86, indicating a potential upside of 109.91%. Given CalAmp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CalAmp is more favorable than SeaChange International.

Profitability

This table compares SeaChange International and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International -77.53% -30.21% -22.70% CalAmp 0.33% 11.85% 3.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of SeaChange International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of SeaChange International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of CalAmp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeaChange International and CalAmp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International $62.40 million 1.14 -$38.00 million ($0.39) -4.97 CalAmp $363.80 million 0.87 $18.40 million N/A N/A

CalAmp has higher revenue and earnings than SeaChange International.

Volatility & Risk

SeaChange International has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CalAmp beats SeaChange International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it offers Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer on-premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, and sales representatives and partners, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. The company serves cable system and satellite operators, as well as telecommunications and media companies. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also provides telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers. In addition, the company offers CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service applications. It sells its products and services to customers in the automotive, insurance, transportation and logistics, government, construction, and utilities markets through direct sales organization, a channel partner program and an international network of licensees, and sales representatives, as well as its Websites and digital presence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

