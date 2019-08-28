Contents Protocol (CPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $303,196.00

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Contents Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy. In the last week, Contents Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Contents Protocol has a total market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $303,196.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.11 or 0.04883426 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00041252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Contents Protocol Profile

Contents Protocol (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,783,592,023 tokens. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol . Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur . Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

