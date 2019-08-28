Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $212,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $220.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

