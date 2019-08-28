Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Short Interest Down 10.9% in August

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,600 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 831,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $301.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

In other news, insider Victor S. Schneider sold 7,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $189,337.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,816.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $71,663.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,336 shares of company stock valued at $334,671. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.05 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Dougherty & Co cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.81.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

