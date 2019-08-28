Comparing Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) & BJ’s Restaurants (OTCMKTS:BJRI)

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and BJ’s Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $435.30 million 0.25 $13.01 million N/A N/A BJ’s Restaurants $1.12 billion 0.66 $50.81 million $2.35 15.45

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and BJ’s Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 3.44% 26.10% 4.04% BJ’s Restaurants 4.05% 14.63% 5.36%

Dividends

BJ’s Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Meritage Hospitality Group does not pay a dividend. BJ’s Restaurants pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Meritage Hospitality Group and BJ’s Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BJ’s Restaurants 2 3 10 0 2.53

BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus target price of $49.86, suggesting a potential upside of 37.35%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Risk & Volatility

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 13, 2018, it operated 314 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

