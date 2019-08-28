Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,193 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 166.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,581,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,602,000 after buying an additional 2,236,331 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,749,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Comerica by 1,146.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 300,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 276,819 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comerica by 321.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 320,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 244,728 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,883,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $60.15. 61,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

