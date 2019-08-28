Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In other news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $275,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 17,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $1,860,110.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,172.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,938 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,381. Corporate insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 25,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $94.33. 4,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,332. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.75. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $526.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.16 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.