CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Director Daniel R. Glickman Sells 500 Shares

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $108,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,233.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CME traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.76. 812,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,941. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $217.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.23.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 227,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 84.7% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $202.00 price objective on CME Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.