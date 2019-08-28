Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.97

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $2.30. Cloudbuy shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 26,464 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.51.

About Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY)

cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.

