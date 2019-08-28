Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

NYSE CWEN.A traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 24,881 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

