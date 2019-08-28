Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
NYSE CWEN.A traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 24,881 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.
About Clearway Energy
