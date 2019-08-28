Clearway Energy Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.38. 16,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,748. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.23. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.62). Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

