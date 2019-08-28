ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:OPER)

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of OPER stock remained flat at $$100.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $103.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average is $100.30.

