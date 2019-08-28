CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,619,300 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the July 15th total of 5,592,100 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH news, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 400,000 shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $912,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 241,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,395.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Wells purchased 15,000 shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 435,000 shares of company stock worth $996,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter worth $7,938,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter worth $3,511,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter worth $14,519,000. OZ Management LP acquired a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter worth $20,487,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter worth $12,395,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

CCO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. 1,572,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.72. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $698.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.33 million. Analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

