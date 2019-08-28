Civic 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.93 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Binance, OKEx and Livecoin. Civic has a total market cap of $14.34 million and $2.93 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civic has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00247675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.01290541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00020047 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00093817 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021430 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,977 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, GOPAX, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Binance, Kyber Network, Gate.io, HitBTC, Livecoin, Poloniex, IDEX, ABCC, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, Huobi, COSS, Upbit, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

