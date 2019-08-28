Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 18,971 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,395 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $316,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 19.3% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $391,221,000 after buying an additional 912,477 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 5,726 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $523,356.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $394,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,980.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,187 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.86. 18,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.76. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

