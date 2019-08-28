Citigroup Analysts Give Magna International (NYSE:MGA) a $63.00 Price Target

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has been assigned a $63.00 price target by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.13% from the stock’s current price.

MGA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

MGA traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 28,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,162. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. Magna International has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 50.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,744,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,609,000 after acquiring an additional 920,143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,371,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 113,851 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 48.7% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,071,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,442,000 after acquiring an additional 351,054 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 801,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 40,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

