Citigroup Analysts Give Magna International (NYSE:MGA) a $63.00 Price Target

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has been assigned a $63.00 price target by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.13% from the stock’s current price.
MGA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.
MGA traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 28,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,162. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. Magna International has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 50.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,744,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,609,000 after acquiring an additional 920,143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,371,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 113,851 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 48.7% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,071,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,442,000 after acquiring an additional 351,054 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 801,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 40,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.
About Magna International
Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.
