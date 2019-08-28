Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,002,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,524,694. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,698,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,706. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.