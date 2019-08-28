CIRCOR International’s (CIR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their hold rating on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CIR. Sidoti raised CIRCOR International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on CIRCOR International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.75.

NYSE:CIR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 118,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $675.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.09.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $269.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 49.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 248.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

