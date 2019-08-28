Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Up 29.5% in August

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CINR traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,309. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciner Resources has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 1,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 697,720 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CINR. ValuEngine cut shares of Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ciner Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

