Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Short Interest Up 34.6% in August

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,168,800 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 10,524,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 926,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Cinemark had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

In related news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $235,263.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 766.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

