CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. CIM Commercial Trust has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 3rd. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 30th.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $14.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

