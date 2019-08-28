Chiliz Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $840,084.00 (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $20.01 million and $840,084.00 worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00244004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.98 or 0.01292121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00019729 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00093776 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022086 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,341,995,514 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz's official website is www.chiliz.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

