Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Stock Price Up 5.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.98, approximately 488,430 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 511,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

CMCM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura lowered their price target on Cheetah Mobile from $7.00 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie set a $3.00 price objective on Cheetah Mobile and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $559.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.14.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $141.32 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheetah Mobile Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 440,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 327,375 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 514,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 4,991.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 247,247 shares in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

