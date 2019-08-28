Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Price Hits $0.0001

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Cheesecoin has a total market cap of $26,819.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00243660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.28 or 0.01298090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00093456 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021592 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 343,871,694 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

Cheesecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, Graviex, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

