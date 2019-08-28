Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,576.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,651,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,824,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,781,000 after acquiring an additional 612,046 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after acquiring an additional 336,148 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,513,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,995,000 after acquiring an additional 265,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 302,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,256,000 after acquiring an additional 237,827 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $105.64. 47,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

