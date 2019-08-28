Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.19% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $34,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Motco acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.21. 438,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,517. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

