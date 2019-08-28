Charter Court Financial Services Grp PLC (LON:CCFS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.30

Charter Court Financial Services Grp PLC (LON:CCFS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CCFS opened at GBX 271 ($3.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 287.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 316.60. Charter Court Financial Services Grp has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 375 ($4.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $648.56 million and a P/E ratio of 5.41.

CCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charter Court Financial Services Grp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Charter Court Financial Services Grp from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Charter Court Financial Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage lending and deposit taking activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Buy to Let, Residential Lending, Short Term Lending, Second Charge Lending, and Other segments. The company offers long term first charge loans to landlords and owner-occupiers; short term bridging finance to owner-occupiers, landlords, and property developers; long term second charge loans; and treasury and third party mortgage services.

