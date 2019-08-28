Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.86

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.86 and last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 107057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $145,862.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Chemical Bank increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 54,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 411,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 119,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

