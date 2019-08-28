Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,585 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 54,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 411,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 119,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $145,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

SCHW traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,369,870. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

