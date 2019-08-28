Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.91

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as low as $3.61. Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 271,901 shares trading hands.

CHAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.91. The company has a market cap of $14.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

