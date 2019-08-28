Chardan Capital Analysts Give The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) a $90.00 Price Target

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) has been given a $90.00 price objective by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.97% from the company’s previous close.

MDCO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital set a $72.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of The Medicines in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Shares of MDCO stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $42.66. 258,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,758. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. The Medicines has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $43.73.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Medicines will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $2,960,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDCO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Medicines by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Medicines by 35.1% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

