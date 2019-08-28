Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Receives $15.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTL shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $10.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In other news, insider William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $106,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,788.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 563.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 447.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. 11,979,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,964,123. Centurylink has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.03%.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.