Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 655.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 83,919 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Century Communities by 13.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 153.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 51,561 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Century Communities from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. 3,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. Century Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.21%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $2,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Dixon sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $238,093.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

