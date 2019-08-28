Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several brokerages have commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

CCS traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. 1,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,826. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $842.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Communities news, insider John Scott Dixon sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $238,093.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $2,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth $482,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 16.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,084,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,987,000 after buying an additional 154,238 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 111.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 73,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $1,121,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

