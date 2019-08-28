Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.38.
Several brokerages have commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
CCS traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. 1,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,826. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $842.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94.
In other Century Communities news, insider John Scott Dixon sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $238,093.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $2,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth $482,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 16.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,084,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,987,000 after buying an additional 154,238 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 111.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 73,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $1,121,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
