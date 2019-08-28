Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Short Interest Update

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,284,200 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 23,348,100 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 493,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,084.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 7,891.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 6,540.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $79,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 3,776,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,770. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.90.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

