Centauri Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, Centauri has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Centauri has a market capitalization of $77,172.00 and approximately $246.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $513.64 or 0.05012643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001211 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Centauri

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 42,395,157 coins and its circulating supply is 41,865,531 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info . The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

