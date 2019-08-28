Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Raised to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of CTLT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.79. 278,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,672. Catalent has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.01%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $219,024.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $853,268.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Catalent by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,615,000 after purchasing an additional 388,615 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,362,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 104,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 80,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

