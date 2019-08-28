Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.

CASS traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 61,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.61. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $61.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

