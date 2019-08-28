Caspian Market Capitalization Tops $3.55 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $89,348.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Caspian

CSP is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,961,105 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

