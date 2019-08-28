Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.85.

CRZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Carrizo Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,308,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,691. The firm has a market cap of $718.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $26.67.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.76 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 55.87% and a return on equity of 25.15%. Analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,347.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $226,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRZO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,409,000 after buying an additional 140,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,299,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 8.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.