Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,854,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 16,348,100 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 22,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 132,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. Carnival has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $67.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Carnival’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Barclays cut shares of Carnival from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.26.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

