Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

CGJTF stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.06. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.30. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $79.94.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

