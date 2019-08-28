Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of TSE CJ traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.22. The company had a trading volume of 296,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.55 million and a P/E ratio of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. GMP Securities cut their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.77.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

