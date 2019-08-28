Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1,910.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $231,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $463,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,045.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $101.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

