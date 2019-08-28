Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,300 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 367,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1,157.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 540.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. 237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,299. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.