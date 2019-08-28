Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its price objective dropped by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Rivers from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 25.98, a current ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $445.20 million and a PE ratio of 110.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.80. Canopy Rivers has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$11.82.

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The venture capital firm reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Rivers will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

