Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.07). Caesars Entertainment also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CZR. Nomura downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

In related news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $197,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 52,114 shares of company stock worth $597,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $156,095,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.9% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,581,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,629 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $86,908,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,876.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 7,227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 74.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,413,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,244,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,468,783. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

