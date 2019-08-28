C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Short Interest Up 19.6% in August

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,933,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 13,322,900 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $721,124.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,499.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $1,388,297.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.17. 1,004,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $77.72 and a 52 week high of $101.20. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.28%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

