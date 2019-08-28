Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,715,200 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 2,046,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 859,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $16,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,991,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,867,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bruker by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,691,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,483,075,000 after purchasing an additional 180,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,866,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $542,789,000 after purchasing an additional 156,591 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,930,000 after purchasing an additional 220,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 1.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,335,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 36,643 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in Bruker by 9.0% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,229,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,691,000 after purchasing an additional 183,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.29. 500,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,415. Bruker has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $490.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

